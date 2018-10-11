Home Cities Bengaluru

Terror suspect wanted in Bengaluru serial blasts held

Sources in the CCB said that Saleem was arrested from a forest region in Kannur of Kerala on Wednesday.

Published: 11th October 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 10 years after serial bomb blasts rocked Bengaluru, the sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested another accused, Mohammmed Saleem (42), in connection with the case.  He hails from Kerala.

Sources in the CCB said that Saleem was arrested from a forest region in Kannur of Kerala on Wednesday. It is learnt that the CCB police have also seized explosive substances from Saleem, who is being brought to the city.

Saleem is a close aide of prime accused Thadiyantavide Nazeer, who was arrested earlier.
“He was under our radar for many years but was managing to evade arrest as he had flown to the Gulf. Based on a specific source information, he was nabbed in Kannur.

It was established during our probe that he had nexus with Riaz Bhatkal, the top leader of banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. There is evidence that he also visited Pakistan as part of his subversive activities,” sources in the CCB said. One woman died and eight were injured in the 2008 serial blasts.

