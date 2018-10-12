Home Cities Bengaluru

Arrested terror suspect had links with Lashkar-e-Taiba: Central Crime Branch

CCB sources said Saleem, who was nabbed in Kannur of Kerala on Wednesday, had taken part in meetings to carry out blasts in Bengaluru in 2008.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Parambaya A Saleem (41), the terror suspect arrested by the sleuths of Central Crime Branch in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts, allegedly had links with top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commanders, including Wali alias Rehan of Pakistan, and several other terror outfits operating from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

CCB sources said Saleem, who was nabbed in Kannur of Kerala on Wednesday, had taken part in meetings to carry out blasts in Bengaluru in 2008. “Besides, there is also information that he was part of the team which planted explosives. But he is claiming that he worked as a driver for the team that planted bombs and had no role in the incident,” an official said.

Also, the police are questioning him if he was part of the team that committed theft in a unit in Kerala where explosives are manufactured. He is being grilled about his alleged nexus with banned terrorist organisations such as the LeT and Indian Mujahideen. It is said that he was in close contact with LeT commander, Wali alias Rehaan alias Rasheed Obedulla, a resident of Faisalabad in Pakistan, who is also an absconding accused in the blasts case.

“Also, he was in touch with Riaz Bhatkal, the top leader of Indian Mujahideen. Both Wali and Riaz were named as accused,” the official said, adding that he was in Gulf countries all these years to evade arrest and was doing odd jobs.Saleem was brought from Kannur to the city by a CCB team on Thursday. He was produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody till October 25.Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar said Saleem was nabbed based on a tip-off.

