Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP says 165 H1NI cases in Bengaluru, government thinks otherwise 

Until Thursday evening, the state Health Department reported a total of 441 H1N1 cases in Karnataka. 

Published: 12th October 2018 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

This year, everything went out of gear with a vigorous attack of Dengue and H1N1 fever, and 47 persons died due to dengue and other fevers this month alone. | BP Deepu

Until Thursday evening, the state Health Department reported a total of 441 H1N1 cases in Karnataka. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  While according to BBMP there are 165 confirmed H1N1 cases in the city from January, according to the Health Department’s report, there are 99 cases within BBMP limits and 15 in Bengaluru Urban district.

Until Thursday evening, the state Health Department reported a total of 441 H1N1 cases in Karnataka. 

Dr Shivakumar, project coordinator, communicable diseases, BBMP, said, “The BBMP has given unique IDs to 900 hospitals across the city to report the disease to its Public Health Information and Epidemiological Cell,  but only 500 hospitals have sent data so far. We send the same to the state Health Department. It is up to them to consider the same.”

ALSO READ | Bengaluru has seen five H1N1 deaths this year

Asked why there was discrepancy in the two health wings’ numbers, Dr Shivarajsajjan Shetty, joint director, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said, “We take data from five government-approved laboratories in the state — NIMHANS, Manipal Hospital, Narayana Nethralaya, Command Hospital, and Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Udupi. We don’t know from where the BBMP collects data.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme H1N1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp