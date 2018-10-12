BBMP says 165 Swine flu cases in Bengaluru, government thinks otherwise 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While according to BBMP there are 165 confirmed H1N1 cases in the city from January, according to the Health Department’s report, there are 99 cases within BBMP limits and 15 in Bengaluru Urban district.

Until Thursday evening, the state Health Department reported a total of 441 H1N1 cases in Karnataka.

Dr Shivakumar, project coordinator, communicable diseases, BBMP, said, “The BBMP has given unique IDs to 900 hospitals across the city to report the disease to its Public Health Information and Epidemiological Cell, but only 500 hospitals have sent data so far. We send the same to the state Health Department. It is up to them to consider the same.”

Asked why there was discrepancy in the two health wings’ numbers, Dr Shivarajsajjan Shetty, joint director, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said, “We take data from five government-approved laboratories in the state — NIMHANS, Manipal Hospital, Narayana Nethralaya, Command Hospital, and Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Udupi. We don’t know from where the BBMP collects data.”