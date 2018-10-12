Bengaluru Ambedkar School of Economics students to get degrees from BU, disappointed 

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students of the Bengaluru Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), which was set up to be an independent institution on the lines of the London School of Economics, will get certificates from Bangalore University this year. The institute started functioning from 2017-18 and 49 students from across the country took admissions for the undergraduate programme. However, the bill that introduces the university and gives it legitimacy is yet to be signed by the Governor.

"The bill is pending before the Governor and recently he had sought some clarifications. We have submitted the responses, and will be able to issue the certificates independently only for the next batch of students," said Chief Executive Officer MB Dyaberi."The institute is affiliated to us and even if the bill is approved immediately, the certificates for first batch students will be issued from Bangalore University itself," said vice-chancellor of Bangalore University KR Venugopal.

Once the bill is signed and the act is approved, BASE will function as an independent institute, and it will not be affiliated to any other university. "I came to study here from another state with lots of hope. We were expecting to get certificates from the BASE itself. It's really disappointing that we are going to get certificates from another varsity," said a student. The institute has neither a permanent building, nor a director yet.