Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Ambedkar School of Economics students to get degrees from BU, disappointed 

Once the bill is signed and the act is approved, BASE will function as an independent institute, and it will not be affiliated to any other university.

Published: 12th October 2018 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Students of the Bengaluru Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), which was set up to be an independent institution on the lines of the London School of Economics, will get certificates from Bangalore University this year. The institute started functioning from 2017-18 and 49 students from across the country took admissions for the undergraduate programme. However, the bill that introduces the university and gives it legitimacy is yet to be signed by the Governor.

"The bill is pending before the Governor and recently he had sought some clarifications. We have submitted the responses, and will be able to issue the certificates independently only for the next batch of students," said Chief Executive Officer MB Dyaberi."The institute is affiliated to us and even if the bill is approved immediately, the certificates for first batch students will be issued from Bangalore University itself," said vice-chancellor of Bangalore University KR Venugopal.

Once the bill is signed and the act is approved, BASE will function as an independent institute, and it will not be affiliated to any other university. "I came to study here from another state with lots of hope. We were expecting to get certificates from the BASE itself. It's really disappointing that we are going to get certificates from another varsity," said a student. The institute has neither a permanent building, nor a director yet.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Ambedkar School of Economics Bangalore University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp