Mayor pulls up APMC officials over filthy Kalasipalyam market

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been paying Rs 11 lakh per month to maintain the market at Kalasipalyam, but it continues to be in a filthy state. This was noted by Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, who inspected the Kalasipalyam market on Thursday.The Mayor was accompanied by senior BBMP officials. She later pulled up APMC officials for the market’s condition.

The Mayor took note of huge dumps of vegetable waste, even within the premises of the bus stand. “They bill us each month for the market’s upkeep, but it appears they are not carrying out any work. Post the inspection, I told the APMC officials that clean-up activities should keep happening on a daily basis,” she told TNIE.

She told them to clear the garbage dumps within four days. She warned them that if their work was not found to be satisfactory, the payment to them — a sum of Rs 11 lakh per month — will be stopped. Claiming that cleaning activities were often carried out just before official inspection, the Mayor said she would do a surprise inspection of the market soon to check its condition.

The Mayor has also proposed to set up a camera in the market whose feed will be monitored at the BBMP head office to check if cleaning activities are done. “I cannot assure that a camera will solve everything ... but maybe they will have some fear then,” she said. During the inspection, the Mayor directed officials to prepare a project report for white topping of the road within the bus stand.

On encountering a shop in the area that had encroached a footpath by placing tyres on it, she slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the shopkeeper.The Mayor’s team also checked the status of repair and development works of Kalasipalyam wholesale market, for which Rs 9.29 crore have been allotted. As per BBMP, about 55% of the works have been completed.