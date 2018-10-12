Home Cities Bengaluru

Mayor pulls up APMC officials over filthy Kalasipalyam market

 The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been paying `11 lakh per month to maintain the market at Kalasipalyam, but it continues to be in a filthy state.

Published: 12th October 2018 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been paying Rs 11 lakh per month to maintain the market at Kalasipalyam, but it continues to be in a filthy state. This was noted by Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, who inspected the Kalasipalyam market on Thursday.The Mayor was accompanied by senior BBMP officials. She later pulled up APMC officials for the market’s condition.

The Mayor took note of huge dumps of vegetable waste, even within the premises of the bus stand. “They bill us each month for the market’s upkeep, but it appears they are not carrying out any work. Post the inspection, I told the APMC officials that clean-up activities should keep happening on a daily basis,” she told TNIE.

She told them to clear the garbage dumps within four days. She warned them that if their work was not found to be satisfactory, the payment to them — a sum of Rs 11 lakh per month — will be stopped. Claiming that cleaning activities were often carried out just before official inspection, the Mayor said she would do a surprise inspection of the market soon to check its condition.

The Mayor has also proposed to set up a camera in the market whose feed will be monitored at the BBMP head office to check if cleaning activities are done.  “I cannot assure that a camera will solve everything ... but maybe they will have some fear then,” she said. During the inspection, the Mayor directed officials to prepare a project report for white topping of the road within the bus stand.

On encountering a shop in the area that had encroached a footpath by placing tyres on it, she slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the shopkeeper.The Mayor’s team also checked the status of repair and development works of Kalasipalyam wholesale market, for which Rs 9.29 crore have been allotted. As per BBMP, about 55% of the works have been completed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike APMC officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp