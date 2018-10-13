Home Cities Bengaluru

Robbers flee after woman raises alarm 

A senior police officer said that on Thursday, three men noticed the duplex house in BDA Layout and the main gate was locked from the outside.

Published: 13th October 2018 09:12 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 42-year-old woman locked herself inside a room when robbers tried to break open the door of her house in Bandepalya near Hulimavu on Thursday evening. 
Three armed men tried to barge into the house by showing weapons. 

However, Roopa locked herself inside the room and raised an alarm to make them run away immediately. The neighbours, who heard her scream, alerted police and the gang fled before Hoysala police rushed to the spot. 

The gang believed that no one was inside the house and tried to break open the entrance door. Roopa sneaked in from the first floor and started screaming. But the gang showed her a weapon and threatened her that they would kill her. Roopa locked herself in a room and started shouting at the miscreants. They realised that some one would catch them and started running. But Roopa continued screaming and the neighbours rushed there and alerted the Hulimavu police. The Hoysala beat police reached to the spot and recovered CCTV camera footage from the premises to ascertain the identity of the accused. 

Roopa, in her police complaint, stated that the gang was speaking in Kannada and had not covered their faces when they targeted the house. Noticing that she was alone at home they tried to barge inside. A special team has been formed to nab the gang. 

CCTV Hoysala police

