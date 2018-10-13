Home Cities Bengaluru

Superfast Tatkal Express between Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar to come with festive rush

Published: 13th October 2018 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

File image of passengers boarding a train.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To clear the extra rush of passengers  owing to cancellation of trains along this route, a superfast Tatkal Express will run between Yesvantpur and Bhuba neswar on Saturday (October 13). A train in the return direction will run up to  Bengaluru Cantonment on Monday (October 15).

According to an official release, the Yesvantpur - Bhubaneswar Super Fast Tatkal Express (Train No. 02253) will leave Yesvantpur at 1.30 pm on Saturday and reach Bhubaneshwar at 4 pm on Sunday. It will have stoppages at Krishnarajapuram, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Berhampur, and  Khurda Road before terminating at Bhubaneswar.   

The Bhubaneswar - Bengaluru Cantonment Super Fast Tatkal Express (Train No. 02510) will leave Bhubaneswar on October 15 (Monday) at 7.50 am and reach Bengaluru Cantonment at 11.40 am on Tuesday. It will stop at Khurda Road, Balugan, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Perambur, Arakonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Bangarpet Krishnarajapuram, and Bangalore East.

TAGS
Tatkal Express Yesvantpur - Bhubaneswar Super Fast Tatkal Express

Comments

