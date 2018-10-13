Home Cities Bengaluru

Upset over not having a son, man kills 20-day-old daughter

Police sources said that the man had tried to kill the baby earlier too, but his wife had saved her.

Published: 13th October 2018 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Not happy with having a baby girl, a man brutally killed his 20-day-old daughter in front of his wife at Subbayyanapalya in Banasawadi on Thursday. The accused Gokul Katri, (24), works as swimming pool cleaner in the city. Police sources said that Katri had tried to kill the baby earlier too, but his wife had saved her.

Gokul Katri

The deceased has been identified as Kabitha and the couple, who hail from Nepal, had come to the city two years ago. Katri was married to Bule (20) just 10 months ago.

A senior police officer said that around 8pm, Katri came home from work and picked a quarrel with his wife Bule. He abused her for giving birth to a baby girl. They had had the naming ceremony of the baby just a week ago. 

Katri was harassing Bule since she gave birth to the girl. Just two days after the delivery, he tried to hit the baby with a blunt weapon. Bule hid the baby and informed her parents about the incident. On Thursday evening, he snatched the baby from Bule and banged her against the wall, causing the baby to die on the spot. 

As Bule raised an alarm, Katri locked her inside a house and ran away from the scene. She then screamed for help and the neighbours broke open the door which was locked from  outside. Banasawadi police, who were alerted, rushed to the spot and shifted the baby’s body for postmortem.

Police recorded Bule’s statement, and based on a complaint, Katri was arrested early Friday morning. He confessed to the crime saying he was not happy to have a daughter and that he wanted a son. 
Later, he was taken into judicial custody. Bule’s parents are yet to arrive from Nepal.

TAGS
Girl child Girl child killed Patriarchy

Comments

