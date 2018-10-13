Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth dupes woman of  Rs 5.8 lakh, arrested  

Naveen Kumar G, a resident of Chittor in Andhra Pradesh, is the arrested person. Police said the accused had sent a Facebook friend request to the woman, who works as an instructor at RT Nagar Health

Published: 13th October 2018 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old youth, who allegedly cheated a woman by promising her a job in the Income Tax department, has been arrested by Cyber Crime police.

Naveen Kumar G, a resident of Chittor in Andhra Pradesh, is the arrested person. Police said the accused had sent a Facebook friend request to the woman, who works as an instructor at RT Nagar Health Club. He gained her trust and promised that he would help her get the job of ‘Income Tax Officer’. He had told her that she will have to spend some money to get the job and she was ready for it.

“Misusing her trust, he made her deposit a total amount of Rs 5.8 lakh to 11 bank accounts in several transactions.

The complainant realised that she was cheated only after he started avoiding her and stopped responding to her phone calls. Later, she approached the Cyber Crime police and filed a complaint. A team was sent to Chittor, where the accused was traced and arrested. Two SIM cards used to commit the offence have been seized from him,” police added.

