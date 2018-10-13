Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth from Kerala stabbed to death in quarrel in Bengaluru

The incident happened at Mysore Bank Circle when the victim and his friend were walking after attending a party.

Published: 13th October 2018 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 03:55 PM

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two unidentified miscreants stabbed a youth to death at Mysore Bank Circle in Upparpet police station limits on Friday around midnight.

The victim, Gautam Krishna, hails from Kerala and was working in a cargo company in Halasur Gate. Police said that Gautam, aged around 25 years, had joined the cargo company recently. He attended a party with a friend at Majestic after which they were walking towards Halasuru Gate. They stopped at Mysore Bank Circle and were clicking a selfie.

Meanwhile, two youngsters on a two-wheeler went to them.

"The assailants have asked them something in Kannada which Gautam and his friend did not understand and this has led to a fight. One of the two assailants stabbed Gautam in the chest and the duo sped away. Gautam was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead," the police said.

The Upparpet police have taken up a case and have formed teams to nab the accused.

TAGS
Gautam krishna Kerala youth killed in Bengaluru

