Bryan Adams strikes a chord with Bengaluru

He kickstarted the show with Ultimate Love, which then segued into the one-two punch of Can’t Stop This Thing We Started. The crowd’s soared as Run To You and Go Down Rockin followed.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recently-concluded Bengaluru leg of The Ultimate Bryan Adams India Tour by ENIL and Mirchi Live saw young adults, teenagers and 70-something-year olds, coming together to relive the magic of the record-breaking artiste’s music. Playback singer Aditi Singh Sharma, known for her work in Dhoom 3, Dev D and Veere Di Wedding opened the show for Bryan Adams and set the precedent for a night of musical reverie. 

Even though the concert venue was at a considerable distance from the city, fans turned up and crooned along with the Canadian singer in large numbers, as he sang his top songs, covering nearly 40 years. Bryan’s 26-song set was heavy on his established hits but the concert was more than a trip down memory lane.

“I have all kinds of songs for you tonight, old ones, a few new ones, I’m not sure I can fit them all in. Tell you what, I’m going to play all the ones I can remember,” he said. True to his word, the crowd was treated to some new tunes as well, which fit flawlessly with the popular hits of the 80’s and 90’s. 

He kickstarted the show with Ultimate Love, which then segued into the one-two punch of Can’t Stop This Thing We Started. The crowd’s soared as Run To You and Go Down Rockin followed. Tina Turner may have been missing but Bryan’s throaty and characteristic raspy vocals still managed to make hearts stop as the musician played It’s Only Love. The 58-year-old singer’s energy was infectious as he then went on to play fan favourites Cloud Number 9, When You’re Gone and, of course, the anthemic Summer Of 69. Each song showcased the comradely of the musicians on stage, comprising a guitar player, a bassist, a drummer and a piano player. 

Smash hit Everything I Do occupied the middle spot in the show while All For Love was the closing number for the night. With the love his fans showered on him, Bryan could sure get ‘Used to This’.

