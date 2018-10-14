Home Cities Bengaluru

Police open fire at chain snatcher in Bengaluru, arrest him

A notorious chain snatcher was shot at and nabbed by the Chandra Layout police on Saturday, after he attacked police personnel in a bid to escape.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A notorious chain snatcher was shot at and nabbed by the Chandra Layout police on Saturday, after he attacked police personnel in a bid to escape. The incident took place in Chikkabasthi near Jnana Bharathi. The accused Shakir Yasin, is a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. 

A senior police officer said that Yasin had indulged in a series of chain snatching incidents in several police station limits in the West Division, for which a special team was formed to nab him. On Saturday evening, Yasin was on a bike at Vishweshwaraiah Layout when he was spotted by police sub-inspector Kalegowda and his staff. In a bid to escape when he was chased, Yasin attacked Kalegowda with a knife. When he made a move to attack other policemen, an inspector shot at Yasin’s leg to nab him. Both Yasin and Kalegowda were rushed to the hospital. 

During the investigation, it was found that Yasin used to attack lone women around RR Nagar, Kengeri, Chandra Layout, Rajajinagar and Siddapura and was involved in more than ten cases in a span of a 
few months.

