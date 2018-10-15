Home Cities Bengaluru

Baby given banned vaccine by doctor in Bengaluru

Image used for representational purpose for vaccine (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Administrative Service officer Pallavi Akurathi on Saturday filed a case against Dr S Suresh Kumar and senior nurse Krishnamma of Chinmaya Mission Hospital (CMH) alleging that they delivered a banned dose of vaccine to her newborn daughter as the tenth-week vaccination.

Akurathi, in her complaint to Indiranagar police, claimed that the doctor Suresh Kumar had prescribed four drugs on October 3 and one was not given by the medical store located in the hospital in Indiranagar.
But she alleged that her baby was given two drops—said to be rose water. She suspects that those drops given to her baby was that of a banned polio vaccine drops and has expressed her fears that it could affect her baby’s health. She has filed a case against the staff of the hospital seeking action to be taken against them.

However, Indiranagar police are yet to investigate the case as they are waiting for medical report from the drug control officers.Dr. Suresh Kumar told The New Indian Express, “No drops, including OPV, was given to the baby and nothing has happened to the kid. Only only ‘Easy Six’ (another vaccine) was provided to her. I wonder why the officer has filed a case with the police. Even the BBMP officials have investigated the matter. They found nothing wrong with the pharmacy located at the hospital premise.”

U Sudhir, the director, CMH, said drug control officials conducted an inquiry and they are yet to send a report. “I am told that no such banned drops were poured in the mouth of the baby. But I am not aware of the police complaint,” he said.

