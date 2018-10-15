Bangalore University to use blank marks cards despite controversy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even before the inquiry into the alleged illegal procurement of empty marks cards has been completed, the Bangalore University has decided to use these marks cards for the old students. Ironically, the decision was taken at a Bangalore University’s syndicate meeting recently where it was also decided to constitute an inquiry committee to look into the alleged illegal procurement of blank marks cards during the academic year 2017-18.

During that academic year, the university had purchased over eight lakh blank marks cards from the Mysore Sales International Ltd when there was an in-charge vice-chancellor. The varsity’s then registrar of evaluation had purchased the marks cards, allegedly without an approval from the VC.

A complaint regarding this procurement without the VC’s approval reached the Governor and the state government and the university sought legal opinion to initiate action against the registrar. As per details available from the university, over 8 lakh blank marks cards worth `3.20 crore were procured and the payment made. Now, even before the inquiry starts, the university has decided to use these marks cards for which objection was raised by the university officials.

A senior BU official said, “If those marks cards are used, and if the allegation of illegal procurement is proved, then those marks cards will be useless and it will not be possible to withdraw them.” The officials even suggested to the varsity not to use these marks cards till the inquiry report is received. “It was the university money which was spent on these marks cards. The authorities should wait for the inquiry report to use these marks cards,” said another official.