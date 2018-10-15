Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore University to use blank marks cards despite controversy

A complaint regarding this procurement without the VC’s approval reached the Governor and the state government and the university sought legal opinion to initiate action against the registrar.

Published: 15th October 2018 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Bangalore University

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even before the inquiry into the alleged illegal procurement of empty marks cards has been completed, the Bangalore University has decided to use these marks cards for the old students. Ironically, the decision was taken at a Bangalore University’s syndicate meeting recently where it was also decided to constitute an inquiry committee to look into the alleged illegal procurement of blank marks cards during the academic year 2017-18.

During that academic year, the university had purchased over eight lakh blank marks cards from the Mysore Sales International Ltd when there was an in-charge vice-chancellor. The varsity’s then registrar of evaluation had purchased the marks cards, allegedly without an approval from the VC.

A complaint regarding this procurement without the VC’s approval reached the Governor and the state government and the university sought legal opinion to initiate action against the registrar. As per details available from the university, over 8 lakh blank marks cards worth `3.20 crore were procured and the payment made.  Now, even before the inquiry starts, the university has decided to use these marks cards for which objection was raised by the university officials.

A senior BU official said, “If those marks cards are used, and if the allegation of illegal procurement is proved, then those marks cards will be useless and it will not be possible to withdraw them.” The officials even suggested to the varsity not to use these marks cards till the inquiry report is received. “It was the university money which was spent on these marks cards. The authorities should wait for the inquiry report to use these marks cards,” said another official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore University Blank marks cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp