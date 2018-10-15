Home Cities Bengaluru

Kempe Gowda Layout allottees in Bengaluru may move court

The final allotment list for Phase-I was out on October 28, 2016, and nearly two years have elapsed.

Published: 15th October 2018 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

The incomplete Kempe Gowda Layout Phase-I in Kannahalli

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has gone ahead and allotted 4,970 sites under Phase-II in Kempe Gowda Layout recently, the 5,000 allottees provided sites under Phase-I are livid over non-completion of various amenities promised to them despite full payment.

BDA had given a written undertaking to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) that the project would be completed by March 31 this year. While one allottee has already sought legal relief, many other allottees are gearing up to take BDA to court.

The final allotment list for Phase-I was out on October 28, 2016, and nearly two years have elapsed. Santhosh Patil, a representative of the Kempe Gowda Layout Allottes Association, who was allotted a 30x40 sqft site in Kannahalli, told The New Indian Express, “I cannot see any amenities in place. There is no water supply yet, mud roads are not asphalted, the sewage treatment plant is still getting constructed and tenders to provide electricity connections have been called for recently with a 24-month deadline given for it. I will approach the RERA court for redressal soon.”

Patil adds, “As per RERA Act, any builder who misses the deadline for project completion needs to pay purchasers an annual interest of 10 per cent on the amount paid. We have blocked our money with BDA now. Since we have taken a composite home loan, we need to build a house there within three years. How is it possible to build there when the Layout itself is not complete?” he asks.

Venkatesh, whose wife is an allottee, had already filed a complaint on behalf of her against BDA in the RERA court. In a recent hearing in the case, the adjudication officer had given BDA time till October 22 to explain its delay. The allottee had made the full payment of ` 52, 31,255 to BDA for a 40x60 sq feet site. She has now claimed interest from BDA from April 24, 2017 to February 14, 2020 (the time when they feel all facilities are likely to be in place).

Vijay Kumar C, allotted a 30x40 site in the same area for which he has paid `23,25,002 says, “There is deep water stagnation near my site. Asked about the promised amenities, an engineer told me that the contractor left mid-way over payment issues. Other engineers coolly tell me that BDA will not run away anywhere and tell me to wait for two months.”

Top RERA officials recently said that many unscrupulous builders are now operating on expired RERA certificates for projects. BDA appears to be doing the same. Asked about it, BDA Commissioner told TNIE, “I will check on the issues with RERA and get back.” Despite repeated calls and messages, RERA officials did not respond.

