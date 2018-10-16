Bengaluru civic body files case for putting up actor Dhruva Sarja’s birthday flexes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP officials on Sunday have filed a case against a group of unknown persons for putting up flexes of actor Dhruva Sarja at Shastri Nagar and K R Road in Banashankari. Meanwhile, a notice has been issued to the actor seeking an explanation regarding the flexes.

A senior police officer from Banashankari police station said that BBMP officer Tharanath has filed the case alleging that a group of people put flexes of Druva Sarja on the occasion of his birthday at Ward No 167. More than four big flexes about 20 feet were tied on the main road, while causing traffic problems in the area.

“CCTV camera footage have been obtained. We are yet to receive a response from the actor. If we find that the actor played a part in it, we will take action against him”, the police officer added.

Dhruva Sarja told TNIE, “I was informed that my fans had tied the flexes and when the BBMP officials issued a notice, the flexes were removed immediately. I do not know why police have filed a case now.”