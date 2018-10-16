Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru civic body files case for putting up actor Dhruva Sarja’s birthday flexes

BBMP officials on Sunday have filed a case against a group of unknown persons for putting up flexes of actor Druva Sarja at Shastri Nagar and K R Road in Banashankari.

Published: 16th October 2018 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Dhruva Sarja. | File Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP officials on Sunday have filed a case against a group of unknown persons for putting up flexes of actor Dhruva Sarja at Shastri Nagar and K R Road in Banashankari. Meanwhile, a notice has been issued to the actor seeking an explanation regarding the flexes.

A senior police officer from Banashankari police station said that BBMP officer Tharanath has filed the case alleging that a group of people put flexes of Druva Sarja on the occasion of his birthday at Ward No 167. More than four big flexes about 20 feet were tied on the main road, while causing traffic problems in the area.

“CCTV camera footage have been obtained. We are yet to receive a response from the actor. If we find that the actor played a part in it, we will take action against him”, the police officer added.

Dhruva Sarja told TNIE, “I was informed that my fans had tied the flexes and when the BBMP officials issued a notice, the flexes were removed immediately. I do not know why police have filed a case now.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp