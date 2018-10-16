Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru civic body leaves 17,000 students without school bags

Rajanna accused officers of red tape and of not moving files, causing a delay in providing bags to 17,000 odd school children.

Published: 16th October 2018 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 17,000 students in the city, studying in schools run by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), have been caught in a tussle between the BBMP education committee and the Special Commissioner in charge of these schools.

On Monday, the standing committee meeting was held and the education committee chairman Gangamma Rajanna issued a statement that some BBMP schools had not received shoes, notebooks, socks and school bags. She heaped allegations over SG Raveendra saying that he was unfit to be a Special Commissioner of Education in the Palike and sought his transfer.

Rajanna accused officers of red tape and of not moving files, causing a delay in providing bags to 17,000 odd school children. However, the Special Commissioner alleged that the committee wanted him to award the tender to people who’ve not bid the lowest amount, in contravention of rules, because the committee had taken bribes from the bidders.

Rajanna told The New Indian Express, “The committee has nothing to do with the administration. Files that were cleared by us weren’t cleared by the Special Commissioner and he is sitting on them,” Gangamma said.

In his defence, Raveendra said, “Only two-three schools are yet to receive notebooks and five-six schools need shoes. Three schools are yet to receive their uniforms. Almost 98 per cent have received everything. Two-three per cent of the schools haven’t received supplies due to various reasons like size of shoes and uniforms.”

Raveendra said the panel had taken bribes from the bidders and was putting pressure on him to violate the rules of Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act and award the tender to a bidder of the panel’s choice. “Around 17,412 students are supposed to get bags which will be done soon,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp