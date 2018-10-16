Bengaluru civic body’s Sahaaya app doesn’t help, say residents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Sahaaya — an app introduced by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for residents to lodge various complaints regarding poor roads or other civic issues — has been of little use.

According to a Twitter thread @babusapalyarising, which highlights different issues related to Babusapalya, near Horamavu, many said that complaints raised using the app were being closed without being resolved.

Many people posted screenshots of complaints they had filed on the Twitter page Babusapalya Rising. In a tweet that attacked the state and city administration, one citizen wrote: "Why should we beg for basic services from the @CMofKarnataka and @BBMPCOMM @DrParameshwara MLA's and corporators. We work hard, pay taxes, engage with the government, highlight issues.What have we done to deserve this? All the complaints are closed without resolution."

Backing the tweet were residents of Doddanekundi. They too took to their Twitter page — Doddanekundi rising. Responding to the tweet, they wrote, "More and more complaints are getting CLOSED without any resolution. Plz initiate a probe — maybe crores of money is getting siphoned off in the name of fixing these complaints (sic)."

Other users, responding to the primary tweet, also highlighted the lax manner in which BBMP was attending to the complaints raised by residents. Some users also claimed that repairs and other works have not been taken up even six months after BBMP was alerted about the same on the app.

When contacted, Sheshadri T, IT advisor to BBMP commissioner, said that though the IT department had developed the app, the complaint was related to the operational part of the issue. "It is not an issue related to software," he said.

D Randeep, Additional Commissioner (Admin) said that he was not aware of the complaints raised regarding the Sahaaya app."We will look into the issue and assess whether there are any technical problems or the delays in works are due to the decision of the local officials concerned," Randeep added.