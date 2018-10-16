Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru civic body’s Sahaaya app doesn’t help, say residents

Many people posted screenshots of complaints they had filed on the Twitter page Babusapalya Rising.

Published: 16th October 2018 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone, Iphone, Technology

File photo for Representational Purposes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Sahaaya — an app introduced by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for residents to lodge various complaints regarding poor roads or other civic issues — has been of little use.

According to a Twitter thread @babusapalyarising, which highlights different issues related to Babusapalya, near Horamavu, many said that complaints raised using the app were being closed without being resolved.

Many people posted screenshots of complaints they had filed on the Twitter page Babusapalya Rising. In a tweet that attacked the state and city administration, one citizen wrote: "Why should we beg for basic services from the @CMofKarnataka and @BBMPCOMM @DrParameshwara MLA's and corporators. We work hard, pay taxes, engage with the government, highlight issues.What have we done to deserve this? All the complaints are closed without resolution."  

Backing the tweet were residents of Doddanekundi. They too took to their Twitter page — Doddanekundi rising. Responding to the tweet, they wrote, "More and more complaints are getting CLOSED without any resolution. Plz initiate a probe — maybe crores of money is getting siphoned off in the name of fixing these complaints (sic)."

Other users, responding to the primary tweet, also highlighted the lax manner in which BBMP was attending to the complaints raised by residents. Some users also claimed that repairs and other works have not been taken up even six months after BBMP was alerted about the same on the app.

When contacted, Sheshadri T, IT advisor to BBMP commissioner, said that though the IT department had developed the app, the complaint was related to the operational part of the issue. "It is not an issue related to software," he said.

D Randeep, Additional Commissioner (Admin) said that he was not aware of the complaints raised regarding the Sahaaya app."We will look into the issue and assess whether there are any technical problems or the delays in works are due to the decision of the local officials concerned," Randeep added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp