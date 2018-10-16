Home Cities Bengaluru

BengaluruOne, KarnatakaOne to accept Paytm wallet payments

Starting from Tuesday,BengaluruOne and KarnatakaOne centres across the city and the state will begin accepting bill payments through Paytm.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting from Tuesday,BengaluruOne and KarnatakaOne centres across the city and the state will begin accepting bill payments through Paytm. The move comes as the State Government, through the Directorate of Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services, DPAR (E-Governance), has entered into an agreement with One 97 Communications, the parent company for Paytm.  The payments will be formally enabled at a launch scheduled to be held in the city on Tuesday. As part of the campaign, Paytm will also announce a cash-back campaign for a fixed period where users will get a 10 per cent cashback up to `20 on a minimum transaction amount of `200, a statement from the state government said.

 

