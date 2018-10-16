E-vehicle charging points in Bengaluru high-rises?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High-rise buildings like apartment blocks and commercial complexes could soon be asked to install electric-vehicle charging points if the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has its way.

The electricity distribution utility, which launched its second electric vehicle charging point in the premises of the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission at Millers road, will send a proposal to the KERC to implement this move.

BESCOM already operates a charging station with two fast chargers and a slow charger at its Corporate offices at KR Circle. In six months, the company is targetting to commission 11 points across the city. However, if the proposal by BESCOM comes through, it could be a game changer for the electric vehicle industry in the city which has traditionally seen low adoption due to lack of charging infrastructure.

“We will send a proposal to Urban Development Department through KERC to make provisions for electrical points to charge electric vehicles in high rise buildings,” said BESCOM Managing Director C Shikha at the launch of the charging point. KERC has spoken in support of electric vehicles and had even fixed a separate tariff for these points.

KERC Chairman M K Shankarlinge Gowda on Monday reiterated his support for electric vehicles and said, “When rates of fossil fuels become high, electric vehicles will be the future.”

He also reacted positively to BESCOM’s proposal, a statement from the company said.

Only 1,400 electric vehicles were sold across the state in 2017-18 according to industry body Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles. Out of this number, only 250 are cars.