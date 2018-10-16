Home Cities Bengaluru

E-vehicle charging points in Bengaluru high-rises?

He also reacted positively to BESCOM’s proposal, a statement from the company said.

Published: 16th October 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Free electric charge by Bescom in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High-rise buildings like apartment blocks and commercial complexes could soon be asked to install electric-vehicle charging points if the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has its way.

The electricity distribution utility, which launched its second electric vehicle charging point in the premises of the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission at Millers road, will send a proposal to the KERC to implement this move.

BESCOM already operates a charging station with two fast chargers and a slow charger at its Corporate offices at KR Circle. In six months, the company is targetting to commission 11 points across the city. However, if the proposal by BESCOM comes through, it could be a game changer for the electric vehicle industry in the city which has traditionally seen low adoption due to lack of charging infrastructure.

“We will send a proposal to Urban Development Department through KERC to make provisions for electrical points to charge electric vehicles in high rise buildings,” said BESCOM Managing Director C Shikha at the launch of the charging point. KERC has spoken in support of electric vehicles and had even fixed a separate tariff for these points.

KERC Chairman M K Shankarlinge Gowda on Monday reiterated his support for electric vehicles and said, “When rates of fossil fuels become high, electric vehicles will be the future.”

He also reacted positively to BESCOM’s proposal, a statement from the company said.

Only 1,400 electric vehicles were sold across the state in 2017-18 according to industry body Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles. Out of this number, only 250 are cars.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp