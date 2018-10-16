Home Cities Bengaluru

Upset over second husband’s extra-marital affair, Bengaluru woman kills self

The deceased is Ankita Pujari, a native of Nepal. She was living in a rented house in Ejipura along with her second husband Sonam, who is also a house-keeping staff at a private company in Viveknagar.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over her second husband having an affair, a-32-year-old house-keeping staff committed suicide by hanging herself at a shed in Ejipura near Koramangala on Sunday. She recorded her act in her mobile phone and also apologised to her first husband “for leaving him.”

Police said that Ankita was married to her relative in Nepal and they had a child. But she had separated from him after she was allegedly being tortured by him. She then met Sonam and the duo got married. Sonam, however, later came in contact with one woman through a social networking site and fell in love with her. Ankita, who came to know about this, went into depression and ultimately ended her life.

‘I did not listen to my parents’

In the video, Ankita said in Nepali that she did not listen to her parents while marrying  Sonam. She said that Sonam cheated on her by having an affair with another woman. Questioning him was no use, she said. “I left one person and came to live with another. But he also left me now. My future is ruined,” she said in the video.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to  Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani, which is available 24/7

