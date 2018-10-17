Bengaluru man burgles houses to play casino

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Termed as a ‘posh prowler’, Junglee alias Prasad broke into houses, stole and used that money to play casino and live a posh life. Girinagar police arrested him and recovered valuables worth at least Rs 18 lakh. Police said that Junglee loved playing casino and wanted money for that. He would keep an eye on houses where residents usually leave the house during weekends. He would then target these houses.

“He would break open the door with rods and enter the house and steal,” a senior officer said.

Police said Junglee was a ‘smart’ thief. After every burglary, he would ensure that there are no fingerprints left. He would clean the prints using a cloth, police added.

He would sell gold and other valuables and take a flight to Goa to play casino. “He loved wearing posh clothes and flashy shoes. He would take a flight to Goa and would play in the casinos. He had lost most of the money in the games,” police said.

He had no accomplice and would strike on his own. The police arrested him when he was trying to break open a house in Girinagar. He has burgled nearly 10 houses in Chennammanakere Acchukattu, Hanumanthanagar and Kodihalli.