Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru man burgles houses to play casino

The police arrested him when he was trying to break open a house in Girinagar.

Published: 17th October 2018 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Termed as a ‘posh prowler’, Junglee alias Prasad broke into houses, stole and used that money to play casino and live a posh life. Girinagar police arrested him and recovered valuables worth at least Rs 18 lakh. Police said that Junglee loved playing casino and wanted money for that. He would keep an eye on houses where residents usually leave the house during weekends. He would then target these houses.

“He would break open the door with rods and enter the house and steal,” a senior officer said.
Police said Junglee was a ‘smart’ thief. After every burglary, he would ensure that there are no fingerprints left. He would clean the prints using a cloth, police added.

He would sell gold and other valuables and take a flight to Goa to play casino. “He loved wearing posh clothes and flashy shoes. He would take a flight to Goa and would play in the casinos. He had lost most of the money in the games,” police said.

He had no accomplice and would strike on his own. The police arrested him when he was trying to break open a house in Girinagar. He has burgled nearly 10 houses in Chennammanakere Acchukattu, Hanumanthanagar and Kodihalli.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Posh prowler Bengaluru thief Casino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp