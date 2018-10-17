Home Cities Bengaluru

Depression may have led Kabbadi coach to end life

The statements from the victim and her mother were recorded after the FIR was filed and the mother of the girl had called the police control room to inform about the incident.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A cute depression and anxiety over his reputation being blemished over allegations of molesting a 13-year-old girl in the changing room of Sports Authority of India (SAI) on October 9, may have led to senior Kabbadi coach Rudrappa Hosamani, 59, taking his own life in a lodge in Davanagere, Jnanabharathi police have said. Hosamani fell under depression soon after SAI initiated disciplinary action against him following the accusation.

Rudrappa Hosamani

When the FIR was registered in Jnanabharathi police station he worried about his image being tarnished and may have decided to end his life, leaving his mobile phone behind before leaving home without informing his family, the police told The New Indian Express. "We were shocked when Davanagere police informed us about Hosamani's suicide inside a lodge. His room was locked since three days. He had reached Harihara on Saturday.

The girl (the alleged victim) did not wish to file a complaint before the police when SAI authorities conducted an internal inquiry and sent a report to Delhi, based on which a police complaint was filed,” a police official said. “Meanwhile, we convinced Hosamani's wife to bring him to the station since the FIR was registered. We wanted to question him over the allegations.

The statements from the victim and her mother were recorded after the FIR was filed and the mother of the girl had called the police control room to inform about the incident. Meanwhile, a senior staff of SAI filed the case with Jnanabharathi as they were summoned as the incident took place on their premises," he said. Meanwhile, evidences will be provided before the court as part of the investigation, the police officer said. Hosamani’s relative said he was about to retire in April 2019.

“He spoke to me about the incident, saying he was innocent and had done nothing wrong. I met an advocate to appeal for an anticipatory bail before the court when the FIR was filed against him. But he left the house saying he wanted to meet the SAI officer in Delhi and left home on Thursday (October 11) night without informing his family. He was a very sensitive person,” Hosamani’s cousin said, adding the family was not ready to file any counter-complaint against the girl or her family as Hosamani was no more.

