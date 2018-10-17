In a major rejig, six IPS officers transferred to Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an intention to tighten policing and curb real estate and gambling mafia in the city, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has got some strict officers transferred to Bengaluru. The CM, who holds the portfolio of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, has replaced SD Sharanappa, the DCP (South Bengaluru), by 2011 batch officer K Annamalai, the erstwhile Superintendent of Police in Chikkamagaluru. A 2013 batch officer Harish Kumar Pandey, who was the SP of CID, will take the position of Chikkamagaluru SP.

Annamalai was made the SP of Ramanagara by former CM Yeddyurappa during his two-day stint. However, he did not receive his movement certificate as Yeddyurappa failed to win the trust vote.

Meanwhile, Inspector General-ranked officer Harishekaran of 1996 batch of Karnataka cadre as the IGP and Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Bengaluru replacing R Hitendra, who has been transferred out. Harishekaran was earlier serving as the IGP of Bengaluru headquarters-1. Hitendra is yet to get a posting.

Also, 2008 batch officer Ajay Hilori, who was the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (East Division Bengaluru), has been shifted out as the Commandant, 1st Battalion of Karnataka State Reserve Police. Hilori will be replaced by 2012 batch Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad who was waiting for a posting.

Jinendra Khanagavi, DCP Crime (Bengaluru city) has been transferred and posted till further orders as Principal, Police Training School in Chanapatna where the post was vacant. This is the third major rejig in the police department since CM HDK took oath in late May. According to sources, the transfers came after the CM took note of the state’s policing scenario in mid-September.

In a circular issued on September 15, he had changed postings of 23 officers, including those in the state’s Intelligence, Lokayukta and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Later, in just a week’s time, 42 Deputy Superintendent of Police-ranked (Assistant Commissioner of Police) officers were also transferred across the state, including to branches like the ACB and CID.