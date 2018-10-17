Home Cities Bengaluru

New special AC train to Kochuveli to be flagged off

The regular run of Banaswadi - Kochuveli (bi-weekly) Humsafar express (Train 16320) will commence from Banaswadi on October 21.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A new fully air-conditioned train between Banaswadi and Kochuveli will be launched on October 20 from Kerala by Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons. According to an official release, the Kochuveli - Banaswadi - Kochuveli Humsafar Express will be flagged off at 11 am from Kochuveli railway station. The first regular run of the train will commence from the Bengaluru end.  

The regular run of Banaswadi - Kochuveli (bi-weekly) Humsafar express (Train 16320) will commence from Banaswadi on October 21. It will run on Fridays and Sundays. It will leave at 7 pm on Fridays and Sundays and reach Kochuveli at 9.05 am on Saturdays and Mondays.

The regular run from Kerala end for the Kochuveli-Banaswadi Express (Train no. 06319) will be on October 25. It will leave at 6.05 pm on Thursdays and Saturdays to reach Banaswadi at 10.45 pm on Fridays and Sundays.

The train will have stoppages at Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Bangarapet, Whitefield and Krishnarajapuram. It will have 15 AC 3-tier coaches. Advance Reservation for the above train will open at 8 am on October 17.

