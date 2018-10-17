Home Cities Bengaluru

To gain judge’s sympathy, POCSO accused tries to kill self

A senior police officer said Kumar (24) was arrested by Hennur police in 2017 after he had eloped with a 13-year-old girl.

Published: 17th October 2018 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Child Sexual Abuse

Image for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High drama prevailed at the city civil court after an accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case cut his wrist and throat before the judge in an attempt to kill himself during a hearing on Tuesday. The wounds inflicted, however, were not grievous in nature and he was later treated and discharged from hospital. The accused Vinod Kumar, a resident of Thanisandra, is an undertrial who was brought to the court for the hearing, and he had tried to gain sympathy from the woman judge.

A senior police officer said Kumar (24) was arrested by Hennur police in 2017 after he had eloped with a 13-year-old girl. The girl’s parents had filed a case of kidnap and rape against Kumar and he was remanded in judicial custody after his arrest.

On Tuesday morning, Kumar was brought to the court, and as the hearing was going on, he took out a blade from his pocket and cut his wrist and neck before the judge. A shocked escort staff rushed him to Victoria Hospital where he was delivered first aid treatment and then discharged before being taken back to jail. The Judge who noticed the incident asked the policemen to take him into judicial custody.

The police officer said Kumar who was working as a photographer came in contact with the girl who hailed from West Bengal. He had eloped with her when her parents had gone to work in an apartment. The parents of the girl who came to know about the incident had filed a case against Kumar.

A senior officer from Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara, said, “Kumar was brought back to jail around 5.30pm after first aid was delivered to him and an investigation is being done by Hennur police to ascertain how he managed to carry a blade into the courtroom.” Hennur police had taken him to the court when the incident took place and another case has been filed against Kumar on the charge of attempt to suicide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO POCSO court Child Sexual Abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp