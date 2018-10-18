Aiming to counter adulteration in milk

Karthik K K By

BENGALURU: With an aim to make urban lifestyle authentic, organic and healthy, Happy Milk, a Bengaluru-based start-up, is promising nourishment in its purist form. Mehal Kejriwal co-founded Happy Milk in December 2017. The organic milk products company provides a farm fresh experience in order to ensure a healthy and nutritious lifestyle for people across Bengaluru. Presently Happy Milk has six products in 22 stock keeping units (SKUs) in its kitty, with prices starting from Rs 33 onwards.

The start-up has a farm located near Tumkur and uses Israeli know-how in producing milk from cows that are fed on organically grown fodder, and state-of-the-art German technology in manufacturing to ensure zero contamination in the finished product. The products have no additives and are stored in clay pots and high-quality glass bottles, which helps the milk remain fresh.

Mehal Kejriwal

When asked about the seed that sparked the idea, Mehal says, “Happy Milk came into existence to counter the serious issue of adulteration in milk products. Also, our research found a market need for certified farm fresh organic milk. We wanted to address the issue of purity.”In less than a year the company is selling six products: Classic Milk – pasteurised /pasteurised and homogenised, slim milk, low-fat milk, classic curd, slim curd, low-fat curd, ghee and paneer. Including these, the company has a total of 22 SKUs. The consumer base seems varied too, and includes home makers, school principals, teachers and fitness enthusiasts.

What makes Happy Milk different? 22-year-old Mehal says, “Our products have three distinct attributes. They are certified organic, farm fresh and ready to drink. We monitor and have quality control over all aspects of production, from cow fodder to bringing it to your table. We also have the best people working with us – Israelis for looking after the animal's health and nutrition,and Germans for best technology in production.”

The enterprise is self-funded and Mehal estimates the total expenditure at Rs 10 crore. Setting up a company is no easy task and the challenges – be it in setting up, finding manpower or in acquiring healthy cows – were many. “Initially it did take us a lot of time and research to get the best and most passionate people on board. We wanted to make sure every team member is here with the hunger to provide the best and were knowledgeable in their field,” she says.

The products are rich in vitamin D, riboflavin, vitamin B12, calcium, protein and phosphorus. Within a short span of time, the brand has received certification from bodies such as HACCP, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Aditi and are soon to get authentication from Jaivik Bharat too.

Speaking about her revenue stream, Mehal says, “We are available in stores as well as provide home delivery under a subscription model. We do not have a fixed minimum period for subscription. We also work with apps like Daily Ninja and Doodhwala where clients can subscribe to products and get them delivered. Clients into food retail and sweets manufacturing buy bulk quantity of milk products from us.”

The company's future plans involve expanding their offerings, including launching organic butter and cheese soon. "The current production is 3,000 L/day and we hope to have a production of 10,000 L/day by mid-2019,” says Mehal.And for those looking to fly solo, Mehal only has one pice of advice: “Overcome all doubts and fears. Don’t be your own obstacle.”

