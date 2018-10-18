Another lineman electrocuted in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old lineman of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) was electrocuted while another was injured while repairing an electric supply wire. The incident occurred near Hosa Road Junction in Parappana Agrahara police station limits on Tuesday evening. The deceased is Yarab, a resident of Attibele, while the injured Eranna is said to be out of danger. This was the second such incident on Tuesday.

Hours before this tragic incident, Pradeep P, a native of Kunigal, was electrocuted around 11.30am on Tuesday when he had gone to attend a complaint regarding an electrical pole near Lakshmi Gold Khazana in Malleswaram.Police said there were complaints of power cuts in the jurisdiction of BESCOM S16 power sub-station in the evening. Yarab and Eranna were sent to fix it. They identified the problem at an electric pole and both climbed it around 5.30pm. While they were fixing it, there was a sudden flow of power due to which Yarab was electrocuted and Eranna was thrown away.

“Senior officers of BESCOM rushed to the scene after the incident and Yarab’s body, which was hanging on the cables, was brought down after a while. Eranna has sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. His condition is said to be out of danger,” police said.

A BESCOM official said both the linemen were working on the pole for around 10 minutes and only when the work was almost complete the deceased got electrocuted. “We suspect backfeeding (reverse flow of power) from a generator in the area to be the reason for the tragedy. There are several commercial complexes in the area with high capacity generators,” a BESCOM official said. More details will emerge once formal investigation is complete.Parappana Agrahara police have registered an FIR against the jurisdictional assistant executive engineer and junior engineer under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.