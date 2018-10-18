Home Cities Bengaluru

Festive season: Flower rates double for Ayudha pooja 

KR Market Flower Vendors Association president Diwakar said that prices shooting up is a usual trend.

Published: 18th October 2018 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to have that jasmine fragrance fill your home this Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadashmi, you may have to burn a hole in your pocket as the cost is Rs 600 per kg. It is usual during Ayudha Pooja and Vijaydashmi to see price of flowers increase, but this time it has doubled in comparison to non-festive season days. 

People buy flowers at KR Market on the eve
of Ayudha Pooja and Vijaya Dashami, in Bengaluru
on Wednesday | Express

KR Market Flower Vendors Association president Diwakar said that prices shooting up is a usual trend. KR Market has the biggest flower market with close to 1,000 flower vendors.

 Due to rains, the price is increased more than what it normally does during the festive season. The rate is double and it will stick for next couple of days. Only after Vijayadashmi, will the prices come down.

Flowers, pumpkins and plantain leaves are sold at KR Market, Gandhi Bazar, Malleswaram, Yeshwanthpur markets. At KR Market, jasmine comes from Tamil Nadu in trucks, while roses come from Anekal and Kolar, chrysanthemum from Davanagere and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.

Dr S V Hittalamani, veteran horticulture scientist said this is the usual trend during festival. It’s not just the flowers, even the price of coconut, pumpkin, lemon increase as they are widely used in Ayudha pooja. 
Jasmine, chrysanthemum are vulnerable to rains, and spoilage is more. When there is less supply and more demand, prices shoot up, he explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayudha pooja  Vijaydashmi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp