Festive season: Flower rates double for Ayudha pooja 

BENGALURU: In order to have that jasmine fragrance fill your home this Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadashmi, you may have to burn a hole in your pocket as the cost is Rs 600 per kg. It is usual during Ayudha Pooja and Vijaydashmi to see price of flowers increase, but this time it has doubled in comparison to non-festive season days.

People buy flowers at KR Market on the eve

of Ayudha Pooja and Vijaya Dashami, in Bengaluru

on Wednesday | Express

KR Market Flower Vendors Association president Diwakar said that prices shooting up is a usual trend. KR Market has the biggest flower market with close to 1,000 flower vendors.

Due to rains, the price is increased more than what it normally does during the festive season. The rate is double and it will stick for next couple of days. Only after Vijayadashmi, will the prices come down.

Flowers, pumpkins and plantain leaves are sold at KR Market, Gandhi Bazar, Malleswaram, Yeshwanthpur markets. At KR Market, jasmine comes from Tamil Nadu in trucks, while roses come from Anekal and Kolar, chrysanthemum from Davanagere and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.

Dr S V Hittalamani, veteran horticulture scientist said this is the usual trend during festival. It’s not just the flowers, even the price of coconut, pumpkin, lemon increase as they are widely used in Ayudha pooja.

Jasmine, chrysanthemum are vulnerable to rains, and spoilage is more. When there is less supply and more demand, prices shoot up, he explained.