Home Cities Bengaluru

Indoor air pollution is more than double standard limit in Bengaluru

In a bid to raise awareness on the reasons behind indoor air pollution, the director of Honeywell addressed the media on Wednesday in the city.

Published: 18th October 2018 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

File image of vehicular pollution in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to raise awareness on the reasons behind indoor air pollution, the director of Honeywell addressed the media on Wednesday in the city. “Indoor air pollution is more dangerous by five to ten times as compared to outdoor air pollution. When we mop the floor at home with a chemical cleaning agent, we are inhaling volatile organic compounds (VOCs) released by it.

The sources behind indoor air pollution are different and as they are invisible, people are unaware about it. We are working with the central government, who are at present more focused on combating outdoor pollution in Indian cities,” said Sudhir Pillai, director, Honeywell, adding that growing urbanisation does not allow for ventilation of homes.

“The particulate matter  (PM) 2.5 standard for indoor air quality is 25 micrograms per cubic metre as per the World Health Organisation.In Bengaluru, it touches 50 to 70 micrograms per cubic metre inside homes, offices, colleges, malls, movie theatres, conference halls, hotels, etc,” he added.

Tobacco smoke, formaldehyde present in deodorants and body sprays, incense sticks, furniture, dust from carpets, cooking gas emissions, heaters and fireplaces, bacterial growth such as fungus and mold, air fresheners, danders found on the fur of pets, cleaning agents, disinfectants, paints, varnish, etc, also cause the particulate matter (PM) to increase indoors, he said.

According to them, indoor air pollution can alter the way children’s brains develop and make older adults more likely to succumb to cognitive decline, especially since we spend 80 to 90 per cent of our time inside closed spaces. Chemicals such as sulphur, carbon monoxide, are present inside which are harmful to our health. When asked about their work with the government, Sudhir said, “We are working with the Central Pollution Control Board, IIT Delhi, and The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Environmental Engineering Research Institute. We want the government to come up with standards to measure indoor pollution in India, which is something that is unavailable at present.”

The MNC that deals with aerospace, home, building technologies, air purifiers among other products is batting for air quality monitoring devices to be made mandatory indoors. Air purifiers within closed spaces was discussed as a solution to combat pollutants indoors, though he admitted that affordability is still an issue for middle class and lower-middle-class homes. Alternatively, use of organic cleaning products such as baking soda, vinegar was suggested for domestic use.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indoor air pollution Volatile organic compounds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp