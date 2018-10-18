Home Cities Bengaluru

Lalbagh Botanical Garden bans feeding of strays and birds

In keeping with their mission to make Lalbagh Botanical Garden litter-free, the Horticulture Department has banned feeding of dogs and birds within the premises.

Published: 18th October 2018 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In keeping with their mission to make Lalbagh Botanical Garden litter-free, the Horticulture Department has banned feeding of dogs and birds within the premises. This comes not long after the ban on plastic bottles, food packets, covers, etc.“Visitors would bring biscuit packets to feed dogs and throw them on the ground or grass. Others would feed food grains to birds such as pigeons.

We have put a stop to all this recently. This move, along with banning plastic containers and covers at the entrances, is already showing improvement. Lalbagh is 70 to 80 per cent cleaner, and the stray dog population has gone down by 50 to 60 per cent,” said Y S Patil, director, Horticulture Department.

File image of visitors feeding stray
dogs at Lalbagh

He admits that they still have a long way to go before eliminating all traces of trash within this 240-acre garden. M Jagadeesh, joint director of the department, said, “We are collecting all plastic bottles and items brought in by walkers and visitors and disposing them in a dustbin cart at all the four entrances of the park. We are educating people further so they become aware of this new rule.”

MR Chandrashekar, deputy director of the department, said walkers would bring leftovers from their homes to feed animals, thereby inviting other animals such as rodents, which would damage the plants, shrubs and trees.

“Everything from biscuits to biryani from their dinner the night before was being disposed within the park by visitors while feeding stray dogs. This used to irritate other regular walkers, which is why we put an end to this. While visitors coming from 9 am to 6 am have not been allowed to bring in any food packets since the last two months, the ban for early morning walkers entering at 5.30 am started recently,” said Chandrashekar.

Fines will range from Rs 100 to Rs 500
After educating the public for two more months, the department plans to start levying fines on violators. They hope the situation will not come to that point with enough awareness and promotion of their new rules.

“There is a provision to fine violators, which we have not started yet. At present, we do not have enough manpower to implement it all across the lung space.   We will allow our officials to crack down on those littering maybe two months down the line,” Patil informed. The fine ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 500.
Reacting to the ban, Anil Kumar Janardanan, a frequent visitor at Lalbagh said, “They need to also ban roadside vendors and hawkers at the entrance. Vendors selling pani puri, samosas and other street food are dumping their waste and paper plates within the park. Adding some CCTV cameras to catch offenders may also help.”

“During the flower show, there were 50 chaat vendors and others selling toys and balloons. Round-the-clock monitoring should be done with cameras or have officials in plain clothes to catch defaulters on the spot,” Anil Kumar added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lalbagh Botanical Garden Horticulture Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp