Home Cities Bengaluru

Property prices to go up this November

Presently, the buyers are paying 5.6 per cent stamp fee on the guidance value of the property to the department.

Published: 18th October 2018 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Property buyers need to be ready to bear higher price as the guidance value, which is being revised by the Department of Stamps and Registration, will come into effect after the lifting of the model code of conduct after the by-elections. The department is ready to notify the upward revision of guidance value, an average of 10-30 per cent, immediately after lifting of the model code of conduct on November 3. This will be implemented across the state, except in a few places.

Presently, the buyers are paying 5.6 per cent stamp fee on the guidance value of the property to the department. According to the department, it is for the first time that the guidance value is being revised based on the property identification number. The department has a target of collecting Rs 10,400 crore stamps and registration fee for the financial year 2018-19, which is 15 per cent higher than Rs 9,041 crore collected in 2017-18. In 2017-18, they had registered 19.34 lakh documents.

The revision of guidance value is being made after receiving objections from the public. Committees of the department at the taluk level had enquired about the values of properties. “Due to low guidance values in some districts, we have received demands to increase the guidance value in districts like Chamarajanagar and Bagalkot,” said K V Thrilok Chandra, inspector general of registration and commissioner of stamps. 

He explained that the guidance value was not revised after 2016. It is being revised this financial year to achieve the target. This apart, the Comptroller and Auditor General has raised objections over the huge gap between the market value and the guidance value. Therefore, it is inevitable for the department to revise the guidance value. 

He added that KAVERI, a one-stop online solution for all the registration-related services, is being integrated with BBMP’s GIS enabled property tax system. “It is most likely to materialise in a month or two. It is mutually beneficial for both the department and the BBMP in collecting revenue. Then there will be no scope for undervaluing of property while paying tax,” he said.

‘MAULYA’ MOBILE APP
In order to make the delivery of the citizen-centric services easier, the Department of Stamps and Registration has acquired a Karnataka State Remote Sensing Centre-developed mobile application called ‘Maulya’, which is free of cost on both android and IOS. This GIS-based mobile app will be available both in Kannada and English. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Property buyers Department of Stamps and Registration KAVERI Property prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp