#MeToo: Senior executives from advertisement agencies Happy mcgarrybowen and iProspect India step down

This move comes after Journalist Sandhya Menon tweeted MeToo stories from four employees of Happy on October 10.

Published: 19th October 2018 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 10:40 AM

Happy Mcgarrybowen, an ad-firm in Bengaluru, saw its CEO Kartik Iyer, Managing Director Praveen Das, Senior Creative Director of Happy Creative Services Bodhisatwa Dasgupta and National Creative Director of iProspect India Dinesh Swamy resign from their positions after sexual harassment allegations.

This move comes after Journalist Sandhya Menon tweeted anonymous #MeToo stories from four Happy Creative on October 10. The stories described how the bosses joked about prostitutes and sleeping with the employees, and the completely unsafe environments during the office parties.

The accounts also explained how the officials kept asking for sexual favours. When the victims tried to complain about the harassment, it was laughed off.

Dinesh Swamy, who was from the other Dentsu company IProspect, was also known for cracking sex jokes as described by another victim.

#MeToo MeToo movement sexual harassment Sandhya Menon Happy Mcgarrybowen

