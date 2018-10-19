MeToo: Senior executives from advertisement agencies Happy mcgarrybowen and iProspect India step down

By Online Desk

Happy Mcgarrybowen, an ad-firm in Bengaluru, saw its CEO Kartik Iyer, Managing Director Praveen Das, Senior Creative Director of Happy Creative Services Bodhisatwa Dasgupta and National Creative Director of iProspect India Dinesh Swamy resign from their positions after sexual harassment allegations.

This move comes after Journalist Sandhya Menon tweeted anonymous #MeToo stories from four Happy Creative on October 10. The stories described how the bosses joked about prostitutes and sleeping with the employees, and the completely unsafe environments during the office parties.

The accounts also explained how the officials kept asking for sexual favours. When the victims tried to complain about the harassment, it was laughed off.

Four women at Happy (an ad firm in Bangalore) on email.



Dinesh Swamy, who was from the other Dentsu company IProspect, was also known for cracking sex jokes as described by another victim.