Home Cities Bengaluru

Bellandur residents to form human chain as mark of protest  

CE previously reported on how citizens used data mapping to mark spots where street lights, road restoration and drain works are pending.

Published: 20th October 2018 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of 60 RWAs, under the umbrella of ‘Save Bellandur’, will form a human chain on October 27 to protest against dug up roads, pending drain work, congestion in the IT corridor, lack of multi-modal public transport and deteriorating condition of lakes. This human chain is a result of lack of unfulfilled demands, despite submitting ‘Bellandur Resolution 2018’ to the Bruhat Benagluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and higher-ups in the Karnataka Government.

Poor roads and drainage systems in
Bellandur are some of the problems
residents are facing

“Over 3,000 people will be joining hands to form a human chain across Sarjapur, Kasavanahalli, Doddankanelli and Harlur main roads. After we submitted the resolution, the BBMP promised to release funds and start work. While they released a partial amount two weeks ago, no work has started on ground,” said Vishnu Prasad, president of Kasavanahalli Development Forum, which is one of the citizen groups involved.

CE previously reported on how citizens used data mapping to mark spots where street lights, road restoration and drain works are pending. The BBMP made a detailed project report using this data and `21 crore was supposed to be released. “So far, they’ve released only Rs 3 crore out of Rs 9 crore for 40 kilometres of drain work. The authorities promised to release a crore for 750 streetlights, which is yet to happen. As for `11 crore for 105 kilometres of road restoration, we do not know if it will be released at all,” Vishnu added.

Prior to the human chain, they are hosting a painting competition at Kaikondrahalli Lake amphitheatre for children, to highlight issues on mobility and pedestrian safety. On the same day, a door-to-door campaign will be conducted in the area by volunteers on cycles and motorbikes to educate people about the issues. These two campaigns will be held on October 21 and is meant to “urge laidback citizens to take part in the human chain”.Should no action be taken despite these campaigns, the residents may file a writ petition to the High Court, asking them to intervene and speed up the process.

Bermuda Triangle in Bellandur 

One of their 
brochures is called Bermuda Triangle, highlighting a triangular area on the map. “Once someone gets in, it is hard to get out. We suffer from so much congestion without connectivity by Metro, suburban rail and buses. Iblur, Outer Ring Road, Sarjapur Road are among the the top five worst commute roads in Bengaluru. We wanted to put this across in a sarcastic way,” said Vishnu Prasad, president of Kasavanahalli Development Forum. Imitating a movie poster, it reads, “directed by bad governance, music by honking, produced by greed, screenplay by chaos.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bellandur residents Bellandur Resolution 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp