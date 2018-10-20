Bellandur residents to form human chain as mark of protest  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of 60 RWAs, under the umbrella of ‘Save Bellandur’, will form a human chain on October 27 to protest against dug up roads, pending drain work, congestion in the IT corridor, lack of multi-modal public transport and deteriorating condition of lakes. This human chain is a result of lack of unfulfilled demands, despite submitting ‘Bellandur Resolution 2018’ to the Bruhat Benagluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and higher-ups in the Karnataka Government.

Poor roads and drainage systems in

Bellandur are some of the problems

residents are facing

“Over 3,000 people will be joining hands to form a human chain across Sarjapur, Kasavanahalli, Doddankanelli and Harlur main roads. After we submitted the resolution, the BBMP promised to release funds and start work. While they released a partial amount two weeks ago, no work has started on ground,” said Vishnu Prasad, president of Kasavanahalli Development Forum, which is one of the citizen groups involved.

CE previously reported on how citizens used data mapping to mark spots where street lights, road restoration and drain works are pending. The BBMP made a detailed project report using this data and `21 crore was supposed to be released. “So far, they’ve released only Rs 3 crore out of Rs 9 crore for 40 kilometres of drain work. The authorities promised to release a crore for 750 streetlights, which is yet to happen. As for `11 crore for 105 kilometres of road restoration, we do not know if it will be released at all,” Vishnu added.

Prior to the human chain, they are hosting a painting competition at Kaikondrahalli Lake amphitheatre for children, to highlight issues on mobility and pedestrian safety. On the same day, a door-to-door campaign will be conducted in the area by volunteers on cycles and motorbikes to educate people about the issues. These two campaigns will be held on October 21 and is meant to “urge laidback citizens to take part in the human chain”.Should no action be taken despite these campaigns, the residents may file a writ petition to the High Court, asking them to intervene and speed up the process.

Bermuda Triangle in Bellandur

One of their

brochures is called Bermuda Triangle, highlighting a triangular area on the map. “Once someone gets in, it is hard to get out. We suffer from so much congestion without connectivity by Metro, suburban rail and buses. Iblur, Outer Ring Road, Sarjapur Road are among the the top five worst commute roads in Bengaluru. We wanted to put this across in a sarcastic way,” said Vishnu Prasad, president of Kasavanahalli Development Forum. Imitating a movie poster, it reads, “directed by bad governance, music by honking, produced by greed, screenplay by chaos.”