BWSSB staffer underbills customer, faces inquiry

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) continues to be dogged by allegations of corruption by some of its employees.

Published: 20th October 2018 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) continues to be dogged by allegations of corruption by some of its employees. In the latest incident, a water inspector allegedly underbilled the deposit payment to be made by a house owner, thereby ensuring a loss of over Rs 80,000 to the Board. This kind of malpractice is widespread across the City and are now coming to light, according to a top official. 

According to a senior official familiar with the incident, “The pro-rata charge (one-time non-refundable payment to be made for getting water and sanitary connection) to be paid by a house owner at Banashankari Stage III was stated to be just Rs 8,610 instead of Rs 88,000. The matter was brought to the notice of the chairman by a member of the public.”

“Water inspector Ramakrishna was issued a show-cause notice recently and suspended for a day. A departmental inquiry is under way and he could face dismissal if found guilty,” the source said. The inspector has allegedly taken bribes for underwriting the charges to be paid. “Details will emerge during the inquiry. Both the house owner and the BWSSB staff benefit in such arrangements, but the BWSSB stands to lose heavily,” he said. 

“How does a water inspector who draws a salary of `40,000-plus per month own a BMW car and a multi-storeyed house in Koramangala including a lift?” the source queried. Instances of the wealth accumulated by some of the nearly 300 Water Inspectors abound in the department, he alleged.

Asked about the charges, BWSSB chairman Tushar Girinath assured that any charge of malpractice will be thoroughly looked into.  “A long chain of people including engineers at various levels approve the water connection for a house and not just a water inspector. So he cannot be singled out. Whenever we get any complaint from anyone, we initiate action,” he said. 

