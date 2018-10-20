Lack of coordination from top, cooperation from bottom hits BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite being the single largest party in Karnataka, the BJP sits in opposition in the state Assembly. With 104 legislators, the saffron party has the strength to be a formidable opposition in the state, but many in the party believe that it is failing to capitalise on the opportunity.

Party insiders, both at the state and national level, believe that a section of the party’s leaders led by state president BS Yeddyurappa investing its time and effort into returning to power is rendering cadres inactive. In the run-up to the election, this inactivity, many believe, spells doom for the BJP that is heavily dependent on its grassroots level cadres for electoral victory.

“The trust deficit in the state leadership is evident. The deficit has increased in the last two months when instead of positioning ourselves as a strong opposition, we invested in attempting to come back to power. It is exhausting,” said a state BJP unit leader acknowledging the beating of morale that the entire exercise has caused. While none in the BJP have qualms about the state leadership, the lack of coordination and cooperation in an election year is worrisome.

“There is no coordination from top-down and hence no cooperation from bottom-up. It doesn’t mean that the state leadership is unacceptable. It only means that the first effort to get the cooperation and coordination rolling has to come from the state president,” said an office-bearer of BJP’s central leadership.

While top leaders of the state are fixed upon coming back to power and the second rung of leaders are disinterested in the exercise, the central leadership is unlikely to concentrate on Karnataka until the conclusion of the ensuing Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan polls.

“Lack of focus on workers from state as well as central leadership is rendering the party inactive. This inactivity is leading to lack of clarity on what is the way ahead,” said another state BJP office-bearer. While party insiders claim that the bypoll to three Parliamentary and two Assembly seats is not a huge concern, the continued inactivity, they fear, may come to bite the BJP in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

At a time when the party should be concentrating on milking the rebellion brewing out of the Congress-JD(S) alliance, many party leaders, including legislators, believe that the BJP is failing to seize the opportunity.