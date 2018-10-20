Old world charm at this Koramangala pub

K Shriya Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Old Fashioned Bar, a relatively new entry to Koramangala’s F&B scene, is all about preserving that old Bengaluru charm. From the old-school music to the food to the delicious alcoholic concoctions made by the man behind the establishment – Balakrishna – everything here has a warm, welcoming feel.

We started our meal with some bar eats – Chicken Nippat Masala, Thai Tossed Peanuts and Mexicali Nachos. The spicy peanuts and unique take on the nippat masala – with pieces of fried chicken – that is so popular among Bengalureans, were perfect as ‘chakna’. The nachos, though not the best we’ve eaten, had a generous amount of cheese and sour cream. To drink, we ordered a classic Old Fashioned cocktail, the Beet Old Fashioned, which has beetroot bitters and hence, is a pretty shade of pink.

The Gin Basil Smash is a must-try for anyone who likes gin, with basil and citrus-y flavours. Looking at the variety of chicken wings on the menu, we couldn’t help but get our hands on some. We tried some good old BBQ and Old Fashioned wings — both were high on flavour and finger-licking.

We also had the From the Farm pizza, which is loaded with vegetables and stringy cheese to send you into a food coma. The Hand of God Prawns was another great starter — the prawns are flambéed with gin. We loved the Kodava’s Delight – braised pork pieces with that tangy, spicy Coorg masala – which is served with flaky parathas. Being pork lovers, we found this to be one of the better Coorgi pork dishes we have had, as the flavours were right and it wasn’t too spicy. We paired this with the Garden Mist – a fresh, light cocktail made with mint, gin and vanilla.

We ended the meal with the Prohibition Era Dessert. This dessert involved two things we love – chocolate and whiskey. The dark chocolate moussecake was laced with whiskey and topped with a rich ganache, making it the perfect way to end the meal on a sweet note. Cost for two: `1,000