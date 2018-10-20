Take a bao

Home Cities Bengaluru

Inspired by the street food of Malaysia, chefs Dinesh and Thapa have created a special bao menu at Misu, St Marks Road.

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Inspired by the street food of Malaysia, chefs Dinesh and Thapa have created a special bao menu at Misu, St Marks Road. Giving a twist to the traditional baos and buns, the chefs have customised it to suit the Indian palate. Chef Dinesh tells City Express that that baos are usually sweet, but they have been toned them down for the festival. The Charcoal Custard Bao is a must try. Served hot in a basket, the bao is made with activated charcoal that gives it its black colour.

With a vanilla custard filling, it tastes as good as it looks. The thick creamy and not-so-sweet custard is more than appealing to the senses. The bao is a little gummy, and it seems like it can be an effective palate cleanser.  The Asian Benedict Bao is another fascinating dish. Available with grilled chicken or pork belly, it is an open bun served with greens and a poached egg. Topped with chilli flakes, the bao tastes real good even with the pungent taste of garlic. 

The chef also brings the Singapore special Chari Siu Bao to the table. The fluffy bun wrapped around soft and tender chicken meat or a fibrous pork filling, tastes slightly sweet. However, the pork version is less sweet than chicken offering. But they cannot beat its vegetarian counterpart, the Shanghai Mushroom Bao. The Cantonese bun has a filling of mushrooms and is potstickered with black sesame. We suggest to start the meal with this bao which has earthy flavour of mushrooms.      

The Asian Pork Belly Bao looks 
colourful with a white bun, a slice of brown pork belly, carrots, lettuce and shreds of fried garlic. As you take a bite, you can taste all the flavours of the meat and the  greens – a little citrusy at first and then, a little spice of garlic, slight bitterness of fresh lettuce and bacon-like pork.

 The chef’s special Asian curry is our favourite. The creamy curry with fresh veggies – broccoli and carrots – pairs well with the Chinese buns. The curry in Mantou Bun with Asian Style Curry can be tried with steam rice, too.  

For desserts, we suggest the Charcoal Custard Bao or Dark Chocolate Bao. The chocolate bao reminds us of the chocolate lava cake. The chocolate oozing out of the fluffy bun as you cut into it can be an interesting boomerang or video. The hot dark chocolate isn’t that bitter. The assorted nuts add a crunch to it, and the hint of red chillies gives it a spicy twist.  


The special Bao and Buns menu is available till October 31. Cost for two: Rs 700 (approx.)

