Home Cities Bengaluru

Tired of fuel hikes, cabbies plan exit 

Thirty-five-year-old Prathapa has seen it all in his close to four years with a taxi aggregator company.

Published: 20th October 2018 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

petrol, diesel, fuel, pump

Image used for representational purposes. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thirty-five-year-old Prathapa has seen it all in his close to four years with a taxi aggregator company. From the heady days when he would earn upto Rs 60,000 per month, to having to be pulled over by the side of the road by financiers demanding he cough up the month’s equated monthly installment (EMI), Prathapa has braved it all. But not anymore as he is fed up with decreasing commissions eating into his income.  

Prathapa is one of the many cab drivers in Bengaluru who will be making an exit from the taxi driving business. Like him, several other taxi drivers are watching their dreams come crashing down. Their main grouse is that in spite of fuel prices being hiked at regularly, their commissions and earnings from cab rides have not gone up at all.

Hike in diesel prices has cabbies 
worried about their future

“The increase in fuel price has eaten away into my earnings. Now, it is not possible to save enough to even live a hand-to-mouth existence, so the time has come to look for other options,” says the driver, who is a native of Mandya.

In April this year, the diesel prices stood at Rs 67 a litre. On Wednesday, this went up to Rs 76 a litre with the state government’s intervention to reduce fuel prices by Rs 2 by cutting state taxes amounting to precious little in savings for drivers as consequent hikes have swallowed this gesture. On an average, a driver could take home anything between Rs 25,000 to Rs 28,000 monthly, out of which a large chunk is dedicated to paying EMI’s. “I pay an EMI of around Rs 12,000 for my sedan. Around Rs 11,000 is for fuel with at least 160 litres required every month. Where is the money to live?” questions Hanumanthe Gowda, another driver.

To counter this, many drivers choose to stay up late and work extra hours. But this is not without its problems. “I am driving at least 15 hours a day, and once you make enough trips, you do not get bookings. I spend at least two hours every day waiting for bookings, which for me is lost time,” says Azad, another driver.

With no sign of the fuel prices dropping anytime soon, a few are contemplating selling their vehicles in order to get out of the business. “I’ll just have to look to drive for someone else for a monthly salary as owning and maintaining the car is no longer an option,” Azad said. 

Government’s Airvatha scheme sees huge demand

In the midst of several drivers planning their exits from the taxi industry, the Airavatha scheme, under which the state government would provide a grant of Rs 5,00,000 to drivers as well as training, has seen a steady inflow of applications. The scheme, aimed at the youth of the SC/ST community, has received 6,000 applications within 8 days of its launch, according to Social Welfare minister Priyank Kharge.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fuel hike Bengaluru Cabbies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp