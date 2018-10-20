Home Cities Bengaluru

Yesvantpur Railway Station approach roads still a concern 

With an annual footfall of 89 lakh passengers, the station earns around `370 crore in revenue for the railways, yearly.

Published: 20th October 2018 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Pothole-ridden approach road to Yesvantpur Railway Station Pic: Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yesvantpur Railway Station, which is the second busiest station in the South Western Railway’s jurisdiction, is slated for a makeover soon, with the division likely to award contracts for a redesign. However, according to regular users, it is the approach roads to the station, particularly to the back gate, through Yeshwantpur and Mathikere, that are the problem.

With an annual footfall of 89 lakh passengers, the station earns around Rs 370 crore in revenue for the railways, yearly. However, a combination of narrow lanes, lack of parking space and no platform ticket counters at the third entrance to the station have regular commuters complaining. According to railway officials, the station will soon get new infrastructure, including a new front facade.

“The approach road to the station, from the platform number six side has been in a bad condition since many years now. Requests to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have gone unanswered as they say the road belongs to the railways,” said Bhavin Gandhi, a suburban rail supporter. He added that citizens had now decided to approach Member of Parliament PC Mohan to appeal to him to get the road repaired.

On the other side, the entrance to the station, from Mathikere, could be a great time-saver for passengers from north Bengaluru if the station approach was widened. “The approach to the third entrance narrows down to just 25 feet in some places where the railway quarters are located. If these could be shifted out, a lot of space for parking, an auto stand and a comfortable entry/exit approach could be made,” said Sanjeev Dyamanavvar, a member of civic advocacy group PRAJA-RAAG.

Users told us that getting to the station from the Mathikere side entrance is currently a huge issue. “There is no space to park vehicles, which basically means that those looking to use the station for short duration travel, cannot park on this side. Approaching it from the Tumakuru roadside when there is an easily approachable entry point, just eats into travel time. In addition, there are several street vendors who have set up shop at this entrance leading to several traffic snarls,” said Arvind T, a resident of Gokula Extension.

The foot-over bridge, which would connect the Namma Metro station to the railway station would also bring some relief to thousands of commuters who switch between the modes of transport daily. This is also expected to come up along with the station redevelopment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yesvantpur Railway Station South Western Railway Namma Metro station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp