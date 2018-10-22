Week after Kerala youth’s murder, police still clueless about culprits

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been more than a week since a Kerala youth was stabbed to death by three men while clicking selfies with a friend on KG Road. The police, however, are yet to get any clues about the assailants.

Gautam Krishna (23), who hailed from Alappuzha in Kerala,, was stabbed to death by three bike-borne assailants in front of Mysore Bank on KG Road on October 12 midnight. The Upparpet police, who took up the murder case, had formed teams but hasn’t made any headway in gathering clues about the murderers. Gautam had come to the city in the last week of September and had joined a private cargo company in Halasuru Gate just three to four days before he was murdered. He was residing at Halasuru Gate.

Sources said, neither the complainant, Vysakh R, who was with Gautam when the incident took place, nor the deceased knew Kannada and the complainant could not understand what the assailants were speaking about. “We are investigating the case from all angles but could not find any lead about the killers. The complainant, not knowing what the accused were speaking during the incident, has made it more difficult. As the motive for the murder itself is unknown, it has been a task to crack the case,” a source privy to the investigation said.

“Neither the tower dump to analyse mobile phone numbers, nor the analysis of CCTV footage has helped us in the probe. We have questioned several habitual offenders in this connection but haven’t yielded any results. Besides, pictures of over 3,000 habitual offenders were shown to the complainant but none of them were recognised by him,” the source added.The police, however, are confident that they will crack the case in a few days’ time as the investigations are in full swing.

Another case remains unsolved

In a similar case, Karthik Vishnu R, a software engineer from Tirupur near Coimbatore, was found unconscious and bleeding profusely on a footpath on December 31, 2012. He had come to the city for a New Year bash at a hotel at South End Circle in Jayanagar and was found near the hotel. Later, he succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The police hasn’t been able to get a single clue in the case so far.