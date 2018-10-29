Home Cities Bengaluru

School textbooks to turn smarter with QR codes from this year

This is based on an initiative of the Department of State Education Research & Training (DSERT) and will be introduced in the current academic year itself.

Published: 29th October 2018 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

QR Code.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time, textbooks supplied by the state government for Classes 6 to 10 will have QR codes to enable students, teachers and parents to download the study material digitally. This is based on an initiative of the Department of State Education Research & Training (DSERT) and will be introduced in the current academic year itself.

The QR codes will appear on textbooks of Mathematics, Science and English to begin with, to help students go the extra mile to refer to additional material to understand the subject better. Initially, the QR codes will be printed only in English and Kannada (medium), but subsequently, textbooks in all languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Urdu and Marathi, will have these QR code scanning facilities. 
For this to work, a mobile phone application, named Diksha, has been developed by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), which will help scan the QR code. 

Students have to just scan the QR code printed on the textbooks using their phones on which they have downloaded the mobile application. Once the student scans the particular code, the mobile app will take them to more information on the subject.

DSERT officials said this will include audio and video study material and not just reading reference material. The mobile application will be available for teachers, students and parents.
They explained that by downloading the app, teachers can make use of this in the classrooms to show video content of that particular subject or chapter. 

The officials said this was part of upgrading the textbooks. The department has already upgraded Mathematics, Science and English textbooks to NCERT syllabus during 2017-18 academic year. This year, students of Classes 6 to 10, who are following the NCERT syllabus, can use this application.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
School textbooks QR Code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp