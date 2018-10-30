Home Cities Bengaluru

Customs seizes 10.36 kg gold worth Rs 3.4 crore at Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport

It was found belonging to a woman named Noorulayne, a Singapore national, who had travelled by flight SQ502.

Published: 30th October 2018 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2018 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

One of the seizures was from a flight that came from Singapore and another from a flight that arrived from Bahrain

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials at the Bangalore Airport Customs on Sunday made a huge seizure of gold at the Kempegowda International Airport in two different hauls, seizing a total of 10.36 kg gold worth Rs 3.40 crore. In the first case, which took place on Sunday night, officials seized 92 gold biscuits — weighing 100 g each — totally weighing 9.2 kg valued at Rs 3.02 crore. 

These gold biscuits had arrived by flight No. SQ502 from Singapore and were found concealed inside music speakers brought in the check-in baggage to avoid detection by customs authorities, a release issued on Monday said.The check-in baggage was scanned by the customs officer at the primary scanning, and on suspicion, marked the said bag for further verification. The bag was put on the conveyor belt in the last for identification of owner of the suitcase. However, none of the passenger picked the bag. As the bag laid unattended, the ground handling staff of the SQ 502 flight, were called and informed about the abandoned bag. 

It was found belonging to a woman named Noorulayne, a Singapore national, who had travelled by flight SQ502. It was the secondary scan of the baggage which indicated presence of suspicious metallic objects inside two music speakers. The 92 gold biscuits were found taped inside the speakers using insulation tapes.

This is being considered as one of the biggest single case gold seizure by Bangalore Airport Customs in recent times. In another case, also on Sunday, the airport customs officials seized gold weighing 1. 164 kg valued at Rs 38.35 lakh from five passengers who arrived from Bahrain. The passengers, Mohammed Ali, Abdul Kadir, Nagoor Mevan, Sathik Batcha and Shahul Hameed, were intercepted by customs officials at the airport after scanning of their checked-in baggages. The passengers are residents of Chennai and had arrived from Bahrain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore airport gold seized singapore woman smuggles gold

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp