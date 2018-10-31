Home Cities Bengaluru

BMTC to introduce digital monthly Vajra pass; discounted passes this Diwali

The passengers show their digital pass to the conductor.

Published: 31st October 2018 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The digital Namma Pass launched by Bangalore Metropiltan Transport Corporation (BMTC) in co-ordination with an IIM-B incubated startup called Series-5 Labs back June, currently provides Volvo day passes. However, in about a month, they will expand their services to include monthly non-AC and AC Vajra bus passes too. “We will soon offer an option to buy the monthly passes for non-AC and AC buses on the Namma Pass website. They have to upload a picture or selfie of themselves, to create a pass and pay for it through PhonePe's e-wallet,” said Saro Chandra Bhooshan, CEO of Series-5.

“The monthly non-AC pass costs `1,050 and AC pass is `2,300 plus GST. Currently, between 40 to 50 commuters are using our daily Volvo pass, costing `147. To rope in more customers, we tied up with commercial establishments to display offers available nearby. These include offers on dining options, malls, fashion, events and entertainment. During the Rajyotsava and Diwali season, we will also offer the daily pass at a discounted rate of ` 99,” Bhooshan added.

The passengers show their digital pass to the conductor. He or she enters their token number (token number is an identification number assigned to each conductor) on the passenger's phone, following which, an SMS is sent to the conductor with details of the pass number and its validity. The conductor then enters the pass number on the electronic ticketing machine (ETM).

Alternately, commuters can download the ‘research’ app on their phones. If the conductor is carrying a smart phone, they can scan the QR code on the digital ticket, after which the details of the ticket will come up on the phone for verification.

Chief traffic manager of BMTC, S Vishwanath, said, “Currently, 50 customers use the digital daily pass for travelling on volvos. It is yet to become scalable, despite best efforts by the start up on the ground-level with customers.”At an event last week in the city on data of public transport, the CTM said, “The digital pass has been able to penetrate only one per cent of the commuting population. We are selling 4,000 to 5,000 volvo passes on a daily basis and the digital passes are a small portion of this.”

In the corporation's efforts to go digital with Intelligent Transport System, including vehicle tracking, electronic ticketing machines, smart cards and digital payments, it remains to be seen if the digital passes sees more patronage among customers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp