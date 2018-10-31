Delay in cleaning Ulsoor kalyani irks residents   

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Earlier in October, residents had shared their complaints about the pitiful state of the kalyani at Ulsoor lake with City Express, which had turned into a garbage dumping spot post Ganesh Chathurthi. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator of Halasuru ward, Saravana, had promised that the kalyani would be cleaned thoroughly after Durga Puja celebrations, which ended on October 19, within a week's time. However, residents still throw garbage in and around the lake.

Though the cleaning had started three days ago, a pile of muck can be seen on the pavement even now, raising a stink for passersby. Resident Welfare Association member Jaichand Jain said, “They have not cleared the kalyani, nor have they cleaned the lake, which is filled with weed. The water table will also deplete and the stench will be unbearable." He added that this can also lead to the death of fish.

Another resident in the area, who did not wish to be named, said that though the army interfered recently to clear the lake, it is the BBMP's duty, since they are being paid to do this. "The Durga idols are still seen in the area. This year, waste is more compared to previous years. And the weeds have now formed a thick layer on the surface of the lake," said the resident.

“The cleaning must be done at a faster pace, otherwise the groundwater could get contaminated, which can lead to health problems,” said another resident.Saravana, however, said that work has been going on faster than expected, since there have been no rains in the past few days.

"We started work immediately after Durga Puja, and we are doing it quickly. Regarding the lake, for six months, work has been going on for the Sewage Treatment Plant. No electricity has been supplied so far, and there is a delay in work," he said. He also added that the waste will be cleared within a week to 10 days time.