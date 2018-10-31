Don’t cancel plans: KSRTC to roll out 1,500 extra buses this Diwali

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : This Diwali, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is introducing 1,500 additional buses to ensure that those travelling between November 2 to November 5 do not face any difficulties. Post this, special buses will operate from various places — intra and inter-state — on November 11.

These special buses will operate from Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi, and other places.

The facility is being rolled out so that online reservation of tickets can be done in advance. Moreover, a discount of 5% on fares will be extended to those booking four or more tickets, and a discount of 10% is being offered on the return journey ticket if round-trip tickets are booked.

Details for the special operations, such as place and timings of departure, have been provided on the KSRTC website. Special buses will operate from Sri Basaveshwara Bus Station, Vijayanagara, Jayanagar

4th Block, Jalahalli Cross, Navarang (Rajajinagar), Malleshwaram 18th Cross, Banashankari,

Jeevanbheema Nagar, ITI Gate, Ganganagar and Kengeri Satellite Town.