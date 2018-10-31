Home Cities Bengaluru

Don’t cancel plans: KSRTC to roll out 1,500 extra buses this Diwali

The facility is being rolled out so that online reservation of tickets can be done in advance.

Published: 31st October 2018 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : This Diwali, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is introducing 1,500 additional buses to ensure that those travelling between November 2 to November 5 do not face any difficulties.  Post this, special buses will operate from various places — intra and inter-state — on November 11.

These special buses will operate from Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi, and other places.

The facility is being rolled out so that online reservation of tickets can be done in advance.  Moreover, a discount of 5% on fares will be extended to those booking four or more tickets, and a discount of 10% is being offered on the return journey ticket if round-trip tickets are booked. 

Details for the special operations, such as place and timings of departure, have been provided on the KSRTC website.  Special buses will operate from Sri Basaveshwara Bus Station, Vijayanagara, Jayanagar 
4th Block, Jalahalli Cross, Navarang (Rajajinagar), Malleshwaram 18th Cross, Banashankari, 
Jeevanbheema Nagar, ITI Gate, Ganganagar and Kengeri Satellite Town. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp