One in four smugglers at airport prefers ‘exit’ route to bring in gold

Yellow metal, gold, is one of the most smuggled commodities in the world with seizures being made at airports on a regular basis.

By Akram Mohammed 
BENGALURU : Yellow metal, gold, is one of the most smuggled commodities in the world with seizures being made at airports on a regular basis. Smugglers, as it is known, resort to extraordinary techniques, in supplying these commodities from one end of the world to another. However, if data from Customs Department at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, is anything to go by, the rectal cavity is the preferred hiding place for concealing gold while attempting to avoid detection by customs officials.

Of a total of 234 cases related to gold seizures made at the Airport from March 2016 to September 30, in 63 of them – an extraordinary 27 per cent of the cases – the smugglers preferred to hide it in their rectum. The largest catch of gold hidden in the rectum during the period was on May 10, 2016 when Customs officials 'recovered' 1.16 kg gold from the rectum.

It was recovered from a woman flying from Dubai to Bengaluru who had stuffed 10 gold biscuits weighing 10 tola each. Similarly, the second biggest seizure of smuggling in a similar fashion was also in May 2016, when 1.049 kg was recovered from another women's rectum.

Speaking to City Express, a senior official of the Customs Department said that rectum also included women's vagina, which allowed them to smuggle more gold inside their orifices than men. “There are cases in the past where a man has stuffed around 800 grams of gold. However, women can carry more,” he said.

Apart from rectum, hiding inside clothes and electronic devices has been the most popular method of smuggling gold. Such cases are detected usually as suspicious passengers are profiled. Some people are questioned based on their mannerism, the official said. 

