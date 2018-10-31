Home Cities Bengaluru

Remote, holistic health services for loved ones

Our busy schedules often don’t give us the time to provide as much care as we want for our loved ones.

BENGALURU : Our busy schedules often don’t give us the time to provide as much care as we want for our loved ones. Unwell parents or grandparents who need constant medical care find it hard to get all the care they need themselves, with no one to rely on in most cases. However, this technology-enabled home care firm, provides remote health monitoring, and seamless care to the elderly, making it convenient for all parties.  

Poonyah, a London-based firm, has come up with a solution to help senior citizens living alone, both during times of emergency as well as in their day-to-day lives. The key services Poonyah provides are - skilled and responsive staff; food and drug administration approved health-monitoring devices; an expert panel of doctors; wellness programmes, events and workshops; an app-based health monitoring platform; emergency support, as well as regular weekly/monthly monitoring. 

Deepti Atrish, from Uttarakhand and now settled in London, is the founder and CEO of Poonyah. Sharing insights from her personal life that led to the start of her company, she says, “I live in London, and during the holidays, I visit my mother, who stays in India. I started noticing changes in her behaviour. Upon diagnosis, we found out that she was showing signs of early dementia. My mother did not require a nurse full-time, but constant monitoring and help was needed. I decided to do something about it and that’s how Poonyah was born.” 

 She adds, “We realised that the revolution of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IOT) are redefining modern healthcare. Making use of my technological background and seeking solutions from professionals, I decided to provide not only healthcare for elderly people, but also assistance of all kinds - be it social, emotional, financial or legal.

This led to the inception of Poonyah.” 
Her aim is to make Poonyah a necessity for families, where kids can connect and contribute to the wellness and good health of their parents.  Launched in July 2018, Poonyah currently operates in Haridwar, and will soon open offices in Delhi, and cover Uttarakhand, Himachal and NCR in the next few months. 

How to use the app
The Poonyah app is available for download on Google Play as well as on IoS. During ID creation, the app asks for information pertaining to the patient, such as medical history, current symptoms, and more.  After this, the individual, the patient, and the concerned expert get to see the medical details of the patient, and blood pressure is recorded on a daily basis, along with sugar count, etc.  There are also various activities recommended for the patient on a daily basis, for which, the status is updated simultaneously. Additionally, subscription prices vary from `3,000 per month to `15,000,  depending on the kind of services an individual avails.   

