Home Cities Bengaluru

Rise in cases of respiratory infections as winter sets in

There has been an increase in number of people suffering from major throat and respiratory infections as well as viral fever in the city in the past one week.

Published: 31st October 2018 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By  S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  There has been an increase in number of people suffering from major throat and respiratory infections as well as viral fever in the city in the past one week. Reason: winter which is setting in.  Dr B Ramana Rao, Consulting Physician and Cardiologist, told TNIE, “I have seen a 10-15% rise in number of people coming to my clinic at Sadashivanagar with flu like symptoms .”

Dr V K Sharma, Consultant Physician at Narayana Multi Speciality Clinic on Sarjapur Road, said, “Anywhere between 80% and 90% of patients who have come to meet me in the past fortnight, not just the past week, have been suffering from the viral flu. Bronchitis, respiratory tract and viral infections have been observed in most of them.” 

The recent rains, followed by cold temperatures, have contributed to this rise in number of people showing these symptoms as these viruses thrive in such conditions. There has been a spurt in viral infections among patients in the last three to four days, said Dr H S Satish, Director cum Dean, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute.

Dr K S Manjunath, Director cum Dean Bowring & Lady Curzon Medical College & Research Institute, spoke of the virus spreading easily from one person to another through cough and sneeze.Randeep D, Additional Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Health), whose jurisdiction covers all hospitals of the erstwhile BMP, says, “There has been an increase in number of patients reporting these problems during the last fortnight. But the overall figure is less when compared with corresponding figures during this month in 2017 and 2016.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fever cases viral fever

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp